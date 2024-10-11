Two WWU students found dead on campus within 24 hours of each other

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Two students died in the dorms at Western Washington University (WWU) in Bellingham within 24 hours of each other this week.

According to WWU, emergency responders were called to the campus around 10:30 p.m. on October 9 after a student apparently fell from Nash Hall. Despite aid from emergency crews, the student was confirmed to have died.

Then, on the morning of October 10, another student was allegedly found unresponsive in Alma Glass Hall on campus. They were also confirmed to have died.

Police are investigating both incidents, but said that there are no initial indications of foul play, any connection between the two deaths, or any danger to the broader community. Neither student has been identified yet.

“No words can capture our shock and sadness at these two heartbreaking events, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of our students as their lives are forever changed by their losses,” said WWU President Sabah Rand in a statement to the university community, adding, “The student’s families have been notified and will be receiving ongoing support from the university and from emergency personnel.”

The president reminded students and staff of campus resources such as counseling services and the Employee Assistance Program. Student Affairs professionals will also be providing campus-wide support, and the university plans on reaching out to campus community members who were close to the two students to provide additional support.

Students can contact the WWU Counseling and Wellness Center at 360-650-3164 for support. Employees may access the Employee Assistance Program at 877-313-4455. The campus says both numbers are available 24 hours a day.





