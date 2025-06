TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) says it arrested two women for shoplifting in the 3700 block of 144th Street in Tukwila on Friday.

Police were told that two women were sitting in a car when police arrived.

Officers found the car and arrested the two women.

Both suspects had active warrants.

One woman had a no-bail felony warrant, while the other had misdemeanor warrants.

There is no information on what charges the two suspects were booked on.

