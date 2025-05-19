Two women rescued from cliffside on Oregon coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted two 25-year-old women from a cliffside in Lincoln City, Oregon on Saturday night, the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest (USCGPNW) posted on X.

Crews from Air Station North Bend hoisted the two from near the God’s Thumb hiking area, USCGPNW said.

No medical conditions were reported, the Coast Guard posted.

#BREAKING: #USCG aircrews from Air Station North Bend successfully hoisted two 25-year-old women from a cliffside near God’s Thumb hiking area in Lincoln City, OR, last night. No medical concerns were reported. pic.twitter.com/Eag1RtSVEd — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) May 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group