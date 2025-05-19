Local

Two women rescued from cliffside on Oregon coast

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Two women rescued from cliffside on Oregon coast Photo: USCGPacificNorthwest (USCGPacificNorthwest)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted two 25-year-old women from a cliffside in Lincoln City, Oregon on Saturday night, the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest (USCGPNW) posted on X.

Crews from Air Station North Bend hoisted the two from near the God’s Thumb hiking area, USCGPNW said.

No medical conditions were reported, the Coast Guard posted.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read