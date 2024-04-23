Two Tri-Cities homicides, including one at a school, connected to former Yakima police officer

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — West Richland police believe that former Yakima Police officer Elias Huizar shot and killed a woman at William Wiley Elementary Monday afternoon. While serving a search warrant on Huizar’s home, a second homicide victim was found at the residence.

Just before 3:30 p.m. the West Richland Police Department responded to Wiley Elementary School for a reported shooting. An adult female was found deceased outside of the school. The victim has not been identified. There were no other injuries. The suspect had fled the scene.

Elias Huizar Photo of Elias Huizar (Courtesy: West Richland Police Department)

Huizar is believed to have fled in a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with license plate number CBZ4745.

At the time police said this was believed to be an isolated incident.

Just after 8 p.m. Monday police said a second homicide victim had been found in Huizar’s home. No information has been released about the second victim or when they were killed.

In a later release Monday night, West Richland Police said, “Investigators believe that Huizar is armed and considered dangerous and is likely to commit more crimes.”

Huizar was a Yakima police officer from 2014 to 2022.

According to our Tri-Cities CBS partners KEPR, Huizar is currently facing child rape charges and is out on bail.

©2024 Cox Media Group