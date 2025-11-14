Two suspects arrested in Whatcom County fentanyl distribution investigation

The Whatcom Sheriff’s Office says that the Whatcom Regional Drug Task Force (WRDTF) arrested two suspects who are accused of being part of a fentanyl distribution operation.

The two suspects were arrested following a months-long investigation that resulted in a search warrant being issued for a home in Everson, WA.

The investigation spanned three months with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

During the search warrant, they found 30 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl, baggies, a scale and a possible drug ledger.

One of the suspects is accused of distributing drugs in Whatcom County and laundering the money made from the sales back to Mexico.

The first suspect had been under surveillance since Aug. 2025 and continued until Oct. 2025.

According to the sheriff’s office, an undercover officer purchased fentanyl from the suspect three times.

On Oct. 6, the suspect was accused of trespassing in a barn, where he admitted to smoking meth and carrying $13,000.

He stated that some of the money was intended for an unknown person.

He was also arrested right before the search warrant for money laundering and drug delivery charges.

The second suspect owns the property for which the search warrant was issued.

He is accused of knowing and allowing drug trafficking to happen on the property, according to the sheriff’s office.

The property had also been linked to Jesus Penuelas-Agramon, who was arrested in July 2025 for shooting a Lummi Nation Police Officer.

Both suspects were booked into Whatcom County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group