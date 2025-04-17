Local

Two rescued following West Seattle collision

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Two people were pulled from an overturned car following a crash in West Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, both patients pulled from the car were safely rescued and in stable condition.

KIRO 7 crews observed SPD arresting one person on the scene, though we are still waiting for information on the arrest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

