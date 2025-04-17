Two rescued following West Seattle collision

Two people were pulled from an overturned car following a crash in West Seattle Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, both patients pulled from the car were safely rescued and in stable condition.

KIRO 7 crews observed SPD arresting one person on the scene, though we are still waiting for information on the arrest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

46th Ave SW & SW Admiral Way: Both patients have been safely rescued. The patients are reported to be in stable condition. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) April 17, 2025

