Two Pierce County campuses evacuated after threat to college

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Two campuses were evacuated Monday after a threat was made to Pierce College.

According to a spokesperson, both the Fort Steilacoom campus in Lakewood and the Puyallup campus were evacuated and closed.

Students and faculty were told to check their email for updates from the college.

Law enforcement was informed of the threat and is investigating.



