Two people rescued after crash in Issaquah traps them inside the car

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash in Issaquah this afternoon.

According to Eastside Fire and Rescue, they had to pull the people from the cars after they became trapped. At last check, they were being treated for serious injuries.

The crash happened on Highlands Drive Northeast near the westbound I-90 on-ramp.

The road was blocked for a short time but has since reopened.

No word on what caused the crash.

EF&R units are on scene of a collision on Highlands Dr NE near the WB90 on-ramp. Currently, all lanes are blocked for patient extrication and care. Two patients being transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/odgXx9mD52 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) March 30, 2026

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