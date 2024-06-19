Two men hurt in Mount Vernon drive-by shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Two men were each hit by gunfire several times in a drive-by shooting in Mount Vernon Tuesday night.

At 10:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North First Street, where they found two men –- ages 18 and 23 -- with gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and the 23-year-old was treated at Skagit Valley Hospital.

Both of their injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol helped process the scene for evidence.

Though what led up to the gunfire is still being investigated, police said the shooting is not believed to be random.

If you witnessed the shooting or have information that may help investigators, you’re asked to call the 24-hour dispatch line at 360-428-3211 or Mount Vernon Police during business hours at 360-336-6271.





