Two men arrested for tagging near Seattle highway, State Patrol says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
SEATTLE — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says two men were arrested on November 11 after another driver reported seeing the pair spraypainting near a Seattle highway.

Troopers responded at around 11:40 p.m. on northbound I-5 near Lake City Way.

Dashcam posted by WSP shows two men starting to run as soon as deputies arrive.

23-year-old Luis Nunez and 24-year-old Leif Giem were quickly arrested and booked into the King County Jail, facing counts of malicious mischief.

WSDOT estimates the cost to clean up the graffiti is around $1,300.

