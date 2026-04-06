Front doors of two Kirkland businesses smashed in overnight

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Two Kirkland businesses are picking up the pieces on Monday after someone crashed through their front doors.

It happened at the Mobil gas station on Juanita Drive and the Walgreens drug store on NE 85th Street early this morning.

No arrests have been made.

The Juanita Drive Mobil gas station staff walked up to a jarring scene around 5 a.m. when they showed up for work.

The front of the store was smashed in, shelves thrown into one another, and the walls thrown into the store.

Maintenance Manager Corey Gauthier said he couldn’t believe the extent of the damage.

“I’m more worried if the frame is okay, because that will be troublesome if not, it shouldn’t be bad to fix. I’ll fix this window, and the framing here should be good. We need a front door,” Gauthier said.

He tells us this is certainly an odd situation.

“It seems to me somebody was drinking or something,” Gauthier said. “We don’t see any theft or anything.”

People stopping by were shocked to see such serious damage.

Spencer Friedland said he stops by this gas station almost every morning and has never seen something like this happen before.

“It seems like someone ran into it, that’s just crazy, it’s not near the pumps or anything, you have to come in at a weird angle to hit that,” Friedland said.

A Walgreens about ten minutes down the road is also cleaning up today after a car smashed through the front of their store, too.

The Walgreens employees didn’t say if anything was stolen.

Kirkland police were called for both incidents, but police haven’t said if the two break-ins are connected.

If you have any information on what happened, call Kirkland police.

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