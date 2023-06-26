Two King County beaches closed due to fecal bacteria

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Western Washington is expecting some warm weather this week, but before you go jump into a lake or visit a swimming beach, make sure the water is safe.

Both Lincoln Park’s beach in West Seattle and Juanita Beach in Kirkland are currently shut down due to high fecal bacteria levels.

From May through September, ecologists across Western Washington test the water at lake beaches.

“I love for these waters to be tested, I don’t want to get sick,” said Erica Inham.

“Every week we go out and sample water at beaches and submit them to test them for fecal bacteria, and fecal bacteria is bacteria that are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals, that included humans, pets, birds, and other wildlife,” said Mugdha Flores, Communications Manage with the Department of Ecology.

Flores says her team conducted the tests at Lincoln Park. Overall, they test 59 beaches throughout Puget Sound and along the coast.

When a beach shut downs she says it’s important people stay out of the water for a number of reasons.

“Contact with skin can cause rashes or it can cause ear or eye infections. If water is accidentally swallowed, it can cause nausea or diarrhea,” said Flores.

The King County Environmental Lab is in charge of testing the water at 27 beaches, including Juanita Beach.

“As soon as we see the signs come up, we do our best to avoid it, like trying to find spots for the summer,” said Jessica Anderson.

Three things you can do to help minimize beach closures this season are:

Make sure little ones have proper swimming diapers.

Avoid swimming after a rainy day.

Do not feed ducks or geese.

“Hoping that bacteria are back to a safe place so we can go back in,” said Inham.

Find the new closure and reopening protocols at King County lake beaches at this link.

