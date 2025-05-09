Two kidnapping suspects caught after allegedly pulling woman into van at gunpoint in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Over the course of a 16-hour investigation, authorities in Bellingham tracked and arrested two kidnapping suspects on May 4, the Bellingham Police Department (BPD) posted on Facebook.

At around 1 a.m., witnesses reported seeing two people allegedly pulling a woman into a van at gunpoint, BPD said.

Police say she was able to escape unharmed a few hours later.

Authorities found the van abandoned after a couple of hours and lifted fingerprints to ID one of the suspects.

Police from Bellingham, Skagit, and Whatcom counties worked with crime scene investigators (CSIs) and the FBI to find the two suspects in a car near Cornwall Park at around 8 p.m.

The SWAT team was called in to conduct a traffic stop, and the driver did not follow police commands, pulling out a handgun before running on foot, BPD said in the Facebook post.

He then dropped the gun, and police sent a K9 named Rudy who brought the suspect to the ground, allowing authorities to catch up and take him into custody.

He and a female suspect who was also in the car were arrested and charged with kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and other charges, police said.

Bellingham Police said K9 Rudy got special snacks for tracking the suspect down and holding him until he was placed in handcuffs.

