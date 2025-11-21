At least two people hurt in shooting in Portland, OR

PORTLAND, Oregon — At least two people were injured during a shooting in Portland, Oregon, on Friday morning.

According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a shooting in Portland’s Hollywood District at around 7 a.m.

Fiefighters worked on triaging and treating injuries on the scene before taking any victims to the hospital.

By 8 a.m., Portland Fire confirmed that their crews treated two patients at the Hollywood District location before clearing the scene, and that there was “no more needed work to be performed.”

Portland Fire also confirmed that the Portland Police Bureau secured the scene and is investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

