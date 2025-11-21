Two drug busts seize massive amounts of fentanyl in Western Washington

Two major drug busts in Western Washington have resulted in the seizure of massive amounts of fentanyl, disrupting a deadly pipeline from Mexico to the region.

The operations, named Operation Good Times and Operation Road Runner, targeted two separate groups involved in drug trafficking.

The first bust began when a Tulalip Tribal Police officer stopped a drug courier, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including five siblings from Ecuador.

“We took that information and rolled that up to a larger network involved in dealing fentanyl here in the Puget Sound region,” said Dave Reames of the DEA Seattle Division.

The second operation, Road Runner, took place in late October and resulted in ten arrests, establishing a strong link to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico.

“Mexico was a source of supply country, traffic through Arizona and California in that investigation,” Reames explained.

Among the items seized in these operations were fentanyl powder and pills, meth, heroin, cocaine, dozens of guns, and roughly $360,000 in cash.

Some of the fentanyl even resembled kinetic sand, a popular children’s toy.

Reames highlighted the danger posed by the seized fentanyl, stating, “The fentanyl alone seized in this case could have killed a staggering 3.3 million people. That’s enough fentanyl to kill everyone who lives and works in King County.”

In addition to drugs, an improvised explosive device was found on top of one of the tubs containing fentanyl.

Investigators also noted that one group endangered their own children by involving them in the sale of drugs and guns.

Eighteen people have been arrested across both operations and face firearm and illegal drug distribution charges.

