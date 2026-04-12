Two dead in Everett house fire

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Fire Department says a man and woman believed to be in their 70s died in a house fire on Sunday morning.

Crews responded at around 8 a.m. to the Port Gardner neighborhood in North Everett and arrived to an active fire in the home.

The man and woman were found inside as firefighters were searching the residence.

Medical crews tried to treat them but they were pronounced dead at the scene, Everett Fire said.

The Everett Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine what caused the fire.

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