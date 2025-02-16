Two-car crash traps one person after it flipped on its side in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Occupants are recovering after a car crash in Tacoma.

On Friday evening, crews from the Tacoma Fire Department answered calls of a car crash near South 56th Street and South Thompson Avenue.

When they arrived, they found two cars involved in a crash with one car on its side.

Two-car crash in Tacoma (Tacoma Fire Department)

TFD said the person inside the car on its side was trapped and had to be pulled out by firefighters.

The person was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the person is unknown and the cause of the crash was not made available.

