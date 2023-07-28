Two boys home alone in Spanaway during attempted home invasion

A Spanaway family is shaken after they say a group of boys tried to break into their home while their kids were alone inside.

Neighbors caught the whole thing on surveillance camera on Tuesday afternoon. The video shows five teens gathering in the street and slowly approaching their home.

The family says the teens jiggled the door handle and kicked the door, which caused a car alarm to go off.

The mother told KIRO 7 she was at the store when she received a scary video message from her 7-year-old son, who was hiding under her bed.

The video is dark, but you can hear the boy with a shaky voice say, “Mom, someone broke in.”

The boy was home with his 14-year-old brother, who told KIRO 7 he saw a boy he didn’t know come to the door wearing a ski mask.

The older brother told his younger brother to hide, while he grabbed a knife.

That’s when he heard the banging on the door.

The mother said she had only been gone for 20 minutes and thinks the five teens may have been canvassing the neighborhood looking for an opportunity.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

