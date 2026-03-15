Two Bellingham adults, child from Kelso killed in head-on crash in Yakima County

Three people from Western Washington died in a head-on crash in Yakima County on Friday.

Two were from Bellingham and the other was from Kelso.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. on State Route 24, about 15 miles east of Moxee.

According to an incident report from the Washington State Patrol, Luis and Yajaira Martinez from Bellingham were heading east with two children in the back – a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy.

State patrol says they veered into oncoming traffic to pass someone, and hit another car head-on. Both adults were not wearing their seat belts and died in the crash.

The passenger of the other car, Jayde Entler from Kelso also died according to the incident report. She was 11 years old and was not wearing her seat belt.

Three other people involved in the crash were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

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