Two arrested for allegedly producing child sexual abuse material involving a 4-year-old

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Authorities in Lake Stevens arrested a 32-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman on Wednesday for allegedly producing Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) involving a four-year-old, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) said in a release.

SPD said a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on April 16 suggested to police that a child was being imminently harmed and that Child Sexual Abuse Material was being produced and shared through a social media app involving a four-year-old victim.

The Washington State Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force worked with multiple agencies, including the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, to find the child in Lake Stevens within hours of receiving the tip, Seattle Police said in the release.

The man and woman were arrested and booked in the Snohomish County Jail.

“This was a swift and thorough response that exemplifies the collaborative nature of the WA State Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in its efforts to protect children,” said Lt. Ben Morrison, Washington ICAC Task Force Commander.

