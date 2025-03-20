Two arrested, allegedly connected to deadly North Seattle hit and run

The Washington State Patrol arrested two people on Wednesday night for their alleged involvement in a deadly hit and run.

On October 30, 2024, troopers say a black 2007 GMC Yukon hit a 23-year-old woman crossing the road on State Route 523.

It happened near North 145th Street.

State Patrol says the SUV did not stop and the woman hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

After several months of investigating, troopers say they arrested Madison Clare and booked her on felony hit-and-run death while Brandon Carlson was booked for rendering criminal assistance.

