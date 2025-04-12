Two arrested for alleged home burglary in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A couple was arrested on Thursday night after allegedly burglarizing a home in Port Angeles.

35-year-old David J. Pharr and 35-year-old Adriana M. Johnson are accused of forcibly breaking into a home on April 8 and stealing an estimated $2,500 value in musical equipment and a coin collection, according to a release from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

A relative of the homeowner saw the two as they drove off, their bumper nearly falling off as they left in a hurry, the sheriff’s office said.

The couple was arrested two days following the burglary after a suspicious abandoned vehicle was reported in a store parking lot near Sequim.

The sheriff says that while deputies were investigating, the two arrived at the scene in a car with two other people.

In a search, deputies found meth in the car and recovered the stolen musical equipment and coin collection.

The two were booked in the Clallam County Jail.

