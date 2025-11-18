Two arrested after plotting to kidnap child with intent of sexual abuse, Pierce County Sheriff says

YELM, Wash. — A man and a woman were arrested on November 13 for plotting to kidnap a child to engage in sex trafficking, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

At around 6 a.m., the 28-year-old man was arrested in Yelm near Ordway Drive Southeast and Wilkensen Road Southeast, while the 28-year-old woman was taken into custody in Parkland near Steele Street South and 116th Street South.

PSCO says that deputies searched their home in Yelm and found evidence that allegedly supports the kidnapping plot as well as child sexual abuse material.

Both suspects were booked into the Pierce County Jail.

