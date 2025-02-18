Two arrested after leaving drugs and money behind in hotel room in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A couple was arrested after leaving drugs and cash after checking out from a hotel room in Olympia.

According to Olympia Police, a couple checked out of an area hotel sometime last week and left some belongings in the room.

When the cleaning staff entered to clean the room they found the items left behind.

Police said the staff believed the items were suspicious and called police.

When police entered the room, they found narcotics, drug paraphernalia and money.

Police were tickled with the text written on the bag, “All My ****ing Drugs.”

The couple was then called back to the hotel and arrested by police.

After getting a warrant, police searched the room and their car and in total collected 98 grams of cocaine, 69 fentanyl pills, $1,888 in cash, a scale and baggies.

Both were taken to jail on suspicion of unlawful possession and intent to deliver.

