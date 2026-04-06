Tumwater student accused of selling drugs, vapes out of car at high school

TUMWATER, Wash. — A Tumwater high school student was arrested on Thursday, accused of possessing various drugs, a gun and selling e-cigarettes at school, was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, administrators at Black Hills High School called in a school resource officer to investigate.

Police claim the student was selling drugs out of their car in the parking lot.

The school resources officer searched the student’s car, with consent and inside found a gun, cash, drugs and vape products.

The student was arrested and booked into the Thurston County Youth Services.

Police said that no one was threatened with the weapon.

“We appreciate the swift response by the Tumwater School District, and the collaboration to come to a quick resolution,” the police department stated online.

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