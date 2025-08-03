Tukwila Police: Suspect who hit car with machete restrained, arrested

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Police Department says that they arrested a machete-wielding suspect after numerous officers had to restrain him.

Police say that right after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, they responded to a call of a fight that happened at a gas station.

They were also told that one of the people involved had a machete that they pulled out and hit a car with it.

Officers arrived at the 6800 block S 180th St. and located the suspect.

Police say that when they approached the suspect, he became agitated and hit an officer.

It took several officers to get the suspect under control and restrain him.

He was booked into jail on assault and malicious mischief charges.

