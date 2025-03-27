Tukwila Police make an arrest in fatal DUI hit and run

TUKWILA, Wash. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver allegedly under the influence on Wednesday night, Tukwila Police posted on Facebook.

The collision happened near Tukwila International Boulevard and South 141st Street around 11 p.m.

Police say the driver left the scene after the collision, but Tukwila PD was able to identify the vehicle and arrest the driver.

The Tukwila Traffic Unit used a FLOCK automated license plate reader to find the driver, and they say the investigation is still ongoing.

©2025 Cox Media Group