Tukwila police arrest man wanted on $500K child rape warrant

Two men wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested in Tukwila on Wednesday night, according to the Tukwila Police Department.

Police said one man with a warrant for fourth-degree assault in a domestic violence case was located in the 15800 block of 40th Place South and taken into custody.

In a separate case, officers found another man in the 14800 block of Military Road South who was wanted on a $500,000 felony warrant for rape of a child.

Officers said they persuaded the man to leave a residence, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said both arrests were made safely.

