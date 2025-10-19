Tukwila officers honored after two-hour hunt to find deadly crash suspect

TUKWILIA, Wash. — Three police officers and a detective were honored with a prestigious award after spending hours locating a suspect involved in a deadly crash.

The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) presented Officer Josh Vivet, Officer Ryan McAdory, Officer Mike Richardson, and Detective Erik Kunsmann with the Meritorious Service Award during a Tukwila City Council meeting on Tuesday.

The four responded to a crash on April 3, where one of the drivers fled the scene.

The other driver later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

After an extensive search, the officers found the suspect hiding in waist-deep water behind dense, thorny bushes.

It took two hours—and a chainsaw—to cut through the brush before officers could reach the man.

He was eventually pulled from the area and taken into custody.

