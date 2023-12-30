Tukwila migrant camp volunteer optimistic that ‘community will continue coming together’

TUKWILA, Wash. — For over a year, a Tukwila church has been taking in hundreds of migrants. In October, the mayor declared a state of emergency for aid. This month, help finally arrived. But more is needed soon.

KIRO 7 spoke with church leaders on Friday and got an update on the crisis.

Dozens of tents line the church parking lot, holding around 250 people. But that number continues to fluctuate as more families arrive every single day.

This has been a pivotal month as the King County Council provided $3 million in funding.

The church told us part of that money helped secure 100 hotel rooms for some of the migrant families, just in time for Christmas.

The church said that despite the hundreds of people that remain in tents, they’re optimistic about 2024.

“I foresee funding because I foresee the community continuing to come together,” said volunteer Cameron Lyons.

The church said that while federal and state aid is critical, there are also things that community members can do to help these migrants. That includes monetary donations, calls to legislators, as well as diapers, hygiene products, and tents.

