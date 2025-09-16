Tukwila Elementary School closed Tuesday for a power outage

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila Elementary is closed on Tuesday because of a power outage.

The district sent out an alert about the closure around 9 a.m.

“The safety and well-being of our scholars and staff is always our top priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding as crews work to restore power,” the district shared online.

No word on what caused the outage or how long it will take to be restored.

The district said it would send out an update once one becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group