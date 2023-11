The Transportation Security Administration released ints 2024 canine calendar on Tuesday.

The TSA says it’s “an annual tradition that honors the agency’s more than 1,000 explosives detection canines working across the United States.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 TSA 2024 canine calendar (Transportation Security Administ/TSA)

For a full list of featured canines, go here.

The calendar has a fun fact about each of this year’s 15 winning canines.

You can download the calendar here.

©2023 Cox Media Group