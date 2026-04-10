Try something new as spring rolls on with a weekend full of events

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

We might be seeing some clouds rolling in this weekend, but the temperature is still going to be prime for a weekend full of fun!

WA Spring Fair

One of the biggest events of the spring returns this weekend as the Washington State Spring Fair returns. It’s two weekends of rides, fair food, demolition derbies, monster trucks, BBQ competitions, racing pigs, and lots more! There will also be plenty of vendors to shop from as you get outside with friends and family. You can get tickets and more details right here.

Toy show at the Angels of the Wind Arena

If you are a collector, someone who loves nostalgia, or wants to find a unique gift for someone in your life, you will want to head to the Angels of the Wind Arena in Everett for the Washington State Toy Show. There will be over 250 vendors selling vintage and modern toys, comics, and collectibles this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those looking to get a jump-start, there is early-bird registration as well. Tickets are still available.

Cherry blossom festival

The Festál series continues at the Seattle Center this weekend for the Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival. There is a full calendar of events starting today and running through Sunday, including an art exhibit, a kimono try-on experience, calligraphy, haiku, karate, dancing, Taiko, and lots more. This festival is free to attend, and there will be food available for purchase as well.

Whales return to Whidbey Island

Hop on a ferry this weekend and head to Whidbey Island for Welcome the Whales. This annual event in Langley celebrates the return of whales to the area with a weekend full of fun, starting with costume-making at Langley United Methodist Church on Saturday morning. While you make your costume, you and your family can learn about gray whales and check out the kids’ activities that will also be available. Why do you need a costume? Well, for the Welcome the Whales parade, of course! That will be at 2 p.m. The parade leads to the Seawall Park, where there will be music, poetry, and a whole lot more celebrating! This event is free to attend.

Sunday sailing

Try something different this weekend during the Sunday Public Sail at the Center for Wooden Boats. This has been a tradition for over 27 years and resumes this weekend. Once a month from the late spring through the summer, you can take a ride around Lake Union for free. This Sunday is the first sailing of the season, with in-person sign-ups starting at 1 p.m. at the Wagner Education Center. You will want to show up early, as there is a limited number of available seats.

Big Seattle sports weekend

The Seattle Mariners hope to get things back on track this weekend as the dreaded Houston Astros are in town. It’s a big weekend for promotions as tonight is Ichiro Replica Statue night, tomorrow is Humpy Shoulder plush night, and Sunday is Ichiro Statue T-Shirt day. Tickets are still available for this weekend!

It is the final weekend of home games for the Seattle Kraken as they welcome the Calgary Flames on Saturday, with puck drop at 4 p.m. The team will play its final home game of the season on Monday against the LA Kings.

Can you believe we are already at our second weekend of April? Let me know what you are getting into this weekend at paulh@kiroradio.com.

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