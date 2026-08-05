President Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington as Spokane fires burn

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that a federal state of emergency was declared in Washington for the three fires burning in the Spokane area.

The declaration provides the city and surrounding areas with access to federal disaster assistance and FEMA to help fight the fire and provide aid to those displaced.

This assistance is for Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Spokane, Stevens, and Yakima counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, and the Spokane Tribe of Indians.

According to the President, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and, at its discretion, provide equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impact of the emergency.

The statement said John F. Harrison has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected areas.

The three fires have collectively burned over 700 structures and more than 67,000 people have evacuated.

Businesses and organizations across the region are stepping in to help those who have lost everything. If you’d like to donate, click here.

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