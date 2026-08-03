Spokane Complex Fire: how to help those impacted

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thousands of people are evacuating the Spokane area because of several wildfires.

Over 700 structures have been destroyed, as of August 3.

The city says there are several ways for people looking to help those who have lost everything.

The City of Spokane H.O.M.E. Starts Here Fund is accepting donations to support individuals and families affected by the ongoing wildfires. Every dollar donated will go directly toward meeting the needs and supporting recovery efforts for those impacted. Click here to donate.

The Innovia Foundation is accepting donations to support nonprofit organizations, businesses, and community organizations working to meet the needs of those impacted by wildfires in our region. Click here to donate.

The Salvation Army is mobilizing to respond to the Spokane Complex Fire. It has resources and mobile kitchens ready to enter the affected areas.

“When disasters like these wildfires strike, our mission is to meet people where they are with hope and practical support,” said Captain David Cain, Corps Officer for The Salvation Army Spokane. “Our teams are mobilizing to provide meals through our mobile kitchens, distribute water and other essential supplies, and offer emotional and spiritual care. We’re also committed to supporting the brave first responders working tirelessly to protect our communities by ensuring they have food, hydration, and encouragement during these long and difficult days. As needs continue to evolve, The Salvation Army stands ready to adapt our response and serve those impacted with compassion, dignity, and care."

To donate, click here.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations to help victims. If you wish to donate to their efforts, click here.

The Spokane Complex Fire is currently comprised of three fires:

The Old Trails Fire

The Fairview Fire

The Autumn Lane Fire

For the latest on evacuations, click here.

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