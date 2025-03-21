Trump announces Boeing will build F-47, a sixth-generation fighter jet

President Donald Trump announced Friday that the U.S. Air Force will begin production of a new sixth-generation fighter jet called the F-47, with Boeing selected to build the aircraft.

The announcement, made from the Oval Office alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, introduced what Trump called “the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet.” He praised the aircraft’s power, stealth, and technological superiority, saying it would keep the United States ahead of rivals like China in military airpower.

“At my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet,” Trump said. “Nothing in the world comes even close to it. And it will be known as the F-47.”

The new aircraft is part of the U.S. military’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program. Boeing and Lockheed Martin had both been competing for the contract. Trump did not say when Boeing was officially awarded the deal or how long the selection process took.

The president described the F-47 as “virtually unseeable” with “unprecedented power” and “excellent maneuverability.” He said an experimental model of the jet has been flying in secret for nearly five years and that it is far more capable than any other nation’s aircraft.

“America’s enemies will never see it coming. Hopefully, we won’t have to use it for that purpose, but you have to have it,” Trump said. “And if it ever happens, they won’t know what the hell hit them.”

Trump also said he would not disclose the cost of the F-47 program, claiming that revealing the price tag could risk exposing sensitive information about the aircraft’s capabilities.

Defense Secretary Hegseth said the new jet sends a message to both allies and adversaries.

“The F-47 sends a very direct, clear message to our allies, that we’re not going anywhere, and to our enemies, that we will be able to project power around the globe, unimpeded, for generations to come,” Hegseth said.

Trump added that the goal was to build an entirely new F-47 fleet during his time in office, although no specific production timeline was given.

Reporters at the announcement attempted to ask Hegseth whether the jet’s name, F-47, was a reference to Trump himself—the 47th president—but Hegseth did not respond.

Although sixth-generation fighters have been under development by the U.S. and other global powers, the F-47 marks the first time one has been formally unveiled and confirmed as moving into production.

Details about the jet’s specifications, cost, and deployment timeline remain largely classified.

