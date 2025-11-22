Truckers up to the task of hauling jet fuel from Blaine to Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, wASH — Truckers are working tirelessly to ensure jet fuel reaches Seattle-Tacoma International Airport as repairs continue on the Olympic Pipeline.

The pipeline, which spans hundreds of miles from Whatcom County to Oregon, is undergoing repairs, prompting truckers to transport fuel from the BP Cherry Point Refinery in Blaine to SEA International Airport.

Governor Bob Ferguson has issued an emergency declaration to ease regulations for trucks transporting fuel, allowing them to operate with fewer restrictions.

“Keeping those planes flying so people can get to their destination for Thanksgiving,” said one trucker, emphasizing the importance of their work during the holiday season.

Another trucker noted, “Everybody’s just been running as much as they can legally, safely and taking their 10 hours off and getting back to it.”

Truckers are hauling 10,000-gallon loads to the fuel farm at SEA, with each run taking approximately 7 to 8 hours, including filling up, driving, and unloading.

One trucker mentioned working nearly 15 hours the previous day and planned to continue making trips as long as necessary.

The emergency declaration by Ferguson has allowed truckers to work extended hours, with one trucker expressing gratitude, “Governor said I can work so I’m gonna go use it.”

Despite the long hours, truckers remain committed to their jobs, with one stating, “I love my job so I could be in this thing 24 hours a day it don’t matter to me… so making money.”

The timeline for when the pipeline repairs will be completed remains uncertain, as one trucker remarked, “Who knows, when the pipeline’s fixed, pipeline’s fixed.”

As the pipeline repairs continue, truckers play a crucial role in maintaining fuel supply to SEA International Airport, ensuring that flights can operate smoothly during the busy holiday travel period.

