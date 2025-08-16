Truck, Motorcycle wreck in Puyallup sends two people to hospital

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — Two passengers were rushed to the hospital after the motorcycle they were riding on got into a crash with a pickup truck in South Hill, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office(PCSO).

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crash that happened at the intersection of 160th St E and Gem Heights Rd E at around 6:46 p.m. on Friday.

The two passengers, a 25-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were rushed to the hospital.

One of the motorcycle riders has leg injuries, but the sheriff’s office didn’t say which of the two had the injuries.

PCSO is still investigating the cause of the crash.

