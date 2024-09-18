Local

Truck crash spills 20 gallons of herbicide mix onto Highway 2, closing lanes near Monroe

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

Herbicide mixture spilled onto Highway 2 near Monroe

By Lexi Herda, KIRO 7 News

MONROE, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue says a portion of Highway 2 in Monroe is closed after a semi-truck rear-ended a pickup.

The crash resulted in between 15 to 20 gallons of an herbicide mix spilling onto the roadway at milepost 12.

“We contained the liquids using absorbent materials and will be handing command to WSP and Department of Ecology for further cleanup,” Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said.

No word when the highway will reopen.

Washington State Patrol says westbound traffic is being diverted to Roosevelt Road and Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Fryelands Boulevard.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read