Troopers stop second wrong-way driver on I-5 in 2 days

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says its troopers stopped two drivers – headed the wrong direction on the highway – in as many days.

This morning, Trooper Kelsey Harding says a driver was arrested after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 5 near Ferndale. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence.

Law enforcement stopped the driver before anyone was seriously injured.

On May 4, another driver was pulled over for driving the wrong way on I-5.

It happened near Bellingham.

According to state patrol, the driving was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

Troopers were able to push their minivan off the road without any issue.

