Troopers searching for car after I-5 shooting near Tukwila

Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are investigating a shooting on Interstate 5 near Tukwila just before noon Monday.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, the driver of an older white Chevy Camaro with large rims shot at a blue Kia, striking the driver and the passenger.

The driver of the Kia took the passenger to Valley General Hospital in Renton, leaving them there.

The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia has not been located.

If you have information about this incident, call 911.





©2023 Cox Media Group