Troopers search for driver who hit a person riding their bike in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for a driver who hit a person on a bicycle in Puyallup.

The incident occurred on Aug. 30, sometime after 3 p.m. on Meridian Avenue, near State Route 161 and 168th Street East.

The person had severe injuries.

WSP says that the driver was in a white Mercedes C-Class sedan with tinted windows, tinted taillights, and black rims.

A purse-like bag that the victim was carrying got stuck in the front right fender as the suspect drove away.

WSP is asking anyone any information on the incident to email Detective Joshua Sanborn at joshua.sanborn@wsp.wa.gov or call (253) 538- 3176.

