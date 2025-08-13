Troopers looking to ID driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for witnesses to come forward and help them identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in someone’s death.
WSP says the crash happend around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30 just north of Sleater Kinney Road.
Troopers say a person was lying in one of the two center lanes when they were hit by a white pickup truck.
That person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are looking to identify the driver of a white GMC pickup truck, who they believe was involved in the deadly incident and drove off without checking on the person.
Anyone with information that could help identify the truck or its driver is asked to contact Detective Adam Gruener at adam.gruener@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at (253) 538-3176.
