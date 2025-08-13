Troopers looking to ID driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for witnesses to come forward and help them identify a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that resulted in someone’s death.

WSP says the crash happend around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 30 just north of Sleater Kinney Road.

Troopers say a person was lying in one of the two center lanes when they were hit by a white pickup truck.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are looking to identify the driver of a white GMC pickup truck, who they believe was involved in the deadly incident and drove off without checking on the person.

Olympia I -5 crash

Anyone with information that could help identify the truck or its driver is asked to contact Detective Adam Gruener at adam.gruener@wsp.wa.gov or by phone at (253) 538-3176.

