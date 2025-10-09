Troopers joke drivers may get ‘board’ waiting as SR 9 remains closed after lumber truck crash

A truck hauling lumber tipped over Thursday on State Route 9 north of Everson, closing the road for several hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just north of Tom Road, outside the Everson city limits, when the truck went slightly off the road and overturned, scattering its load across the highway.

The driver was not immediately reported to be injured.

Both directions of SR 9 between Tom Road and Lindsay Road were closed after the crash.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes to avoid long delays.

“Please avoid the area because you’ll get ‘board’ waiting to get through,” troopers said in a social media post, making light of the lumber spill.

Tow trucks were sent to upright the vehicle and clear the debris, while Puget Sound Energy crews responded to repair a damaged power pole.

Everson and Sumas police assisted at the scene.

