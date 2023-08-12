Local

Troopers investigating fatal bus and motorycle crash on SR 7

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Troopers and paramedics are on the scene of a fatal bus and motorcycle crash on State Route 7 near Eatonville.

The Washington State Patrol said the accident happened on Saturday around 10:00 a.m. on southbound SR 7 at Milepost 21.69 near Alder Cutoff Road East.

The WSP said they are saddened to announce that one of the motorcycle riders died.

The intersection will be blocked for a period of time so troopers can investigate.



