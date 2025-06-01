Troopers: Driver arrested for DUI after smashing into barrier in Burien

Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested a driver Sunday morning accused of driving under the influence.

It happened around 6 a.m. on SR 518 near Burien.

Troopers say the driver crashed into a barrier on the highway.

A photo shows that the driver’s BAC was .192.

No one was hurt but it appears the front end of the car was badly damaged.

This driver struck the barrier on SR-518 near Burien about an hour ago. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI. pic.twitter.com/9x8cOaMhuk — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 1, 2025

