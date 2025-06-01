Local

Troopers: Driver arrested for DUI after smashing into barrier in Burien

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Troopers: Driver arrested for DUI after smashing into barrier in Burien (Washington State Patrol)
Troopers with Washington State Patrol arrested a driver Sunday morning accused of driving under the influence.

It happened around 6 a.m. on SR 518 near Burien.

Troopers say the driver crashed into a barrier on the highway.

A photo shows that the driver’s BAC was .192.

No one was hurt but it appears the front end of the car was badly damaged.

