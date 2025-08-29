Trooper’s car hit by suspected DUI driver on I-5 in Seattle

A Washington State Patrol trooper’s car was hit by a suspected DUI driver along Interstate 5 in Seattle early Friday morning.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a trooper was parked along I-5 near the Convention Center exit with a different collision when his patrol car was struck.

The second crash happened sometime before 3 a.m. Both cars were damaged, and two lanes were blocked while troopers investigated.

Luckily, nobody was injured in the collision.

Trooper Johnson confirmed that the driver who hit the patrol car was arrested for DUI.

