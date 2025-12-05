Troopers arrest two drivers for DUI over an hour apart in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says that troopers stopped two drivers believed to be driving under the influence in Tacoma.

Both drivers were arrested nearly an hour apart on early Friday morning.

The first driver was taken into custody near 96th Street and Steele Street.

Troopers saw the car being driven on flat tires.

The driver admitted to smoking meth, according to WSP.

Troopers say the second driver was driving the wrong way on State Route 512.

The driver eventually hit a cable median barrier.

WSP arrested both drivers for DUI.

