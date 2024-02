FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper found a dog near the highway in Federal Way.

The white dog was found by southbound I-5 near Highway 18.

“Looking for its owner!” wrote a spokesperson.

It is now being cared for at the Kent Animal Shelter.

#FoundDog a bit ago SB I-5 near HWY 18 in Federal Way. Looking for its owner! Being cared for now at the Kent Animal Shelter. Please help! pic.twitter.com/PRObvZmMGo — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 24, 2024





