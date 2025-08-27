Trips for ferry travel during the busy Labor Day holiday weekend

SHORELINE, Wash. — This Labor Day, expect long waits for ferries, just as you would for any other mode of travel during this holiday.

400,000 people are expected to use the ferries over the holiday.

However, there are ways to better prepare if you plan to take any of the ferries for travel to and from your destination.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says to expect long waits for Westbound or island-bound traffic on Thursday through Saturday, August 29–31.

Later into the weekend, expect traffic on Eastbound or off-island from Sunday through Monday, Sept. 1-2.

There have been a few changes to the ferry schedule as well for

The Anacortes to San Juan Islands,

Edmonds to Kingston,

Port Townsend to Coupeville

Point Defiance to Tahlequah

To better prepare for these long waits, WSDOT suggests Double-check sailing schedules to make sure that there are no delays or cancellations and signing up for rider alerts to also keep up with the ferry schedule.

People can also get around lines by not taking a car at all and traveling as a walk-on passenger.

You can track ferries on a real-time map, check terminal status and make car reservations on the Washington State Ferries website.

©2025 Cox Media Group